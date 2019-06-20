Meth distribution ring toppled in Amherst County as authorities arrest 12 people

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Authorities have arrested 12 people and are searching for two more individuals who they say are connected to a meth distribution ring in Amherst County.

On June 11, an Amherst County grand jury indicted 14 people on 38 drug and firearm-related charges.

Since the indictments were issued, deputies and the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force say they have been arresting members of and dismantling the alleged distribution network.

The operation focused on identifying street-level distributors and their sources of illegal drugs.

In addition to the grand jury indictments, two additional people were arrested on drug warrants at the early stages of the operation.

One investigation led to the identification of a primary source of meth in the Monroe area of the county, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say this source was responsible for supplying at least five street-level users/distributors who participated in other criminal activity, including property crimes throughout Monroe.

By identifying this source and the volume of meth distributed, prosecutors can seek enhanced penalties on many of the charges.

The enhanced penalties carry mandatory prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life in prison.

The following individuals have been arrested:

Eretta Fix, 53, of Monroe – Charged with one count of continuing a criminal enterprise of meth, etc. (250 grams or more) Jason Poe, 38, of Monroe – Charged with one count of distribution of meth and one count of conspiracy to distribute meth James Woods, 25, of Monroe – Charged with four counts of distribution of meth and one count of conspiracy to distribute meth Amber Kesterson, 36, of Monroe – Charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute meth Randall Reynolds, 28, of Monroe – Charged with two counts of distribution of meth, one count of possession of a firearm with a Schedule I or II drug, one count of possession of a firearm after being a convicted felon and one count of possession of ammunition after being a convicted felon Aaron Bailey, 31, of Monroe – Charged with one count of distribution of meth and one count of conspiracy to distribute meth Albert Branham, 37, of Madison Heights – Charged with four counts of selling and passing secrete unlawful chemical compound in a correctional facility Zachary Brown, 18, of Evington – Charged with one count of distribution of meth Bridgett Martin, 31, of Madison Heights – Charged with one count of possession with the intent to sell meth and two counts of distribution of meth Justin Shepherd, 23, of Charlotte Court House – Charged with two counts of distribution of an imitation Schedule I or II drug. James Bryant, 37, of Lynchburg - Charged with two counts of distribution of meth Amanda Burton, 28, of Lynchburg – Charged with four counts of distribution of meth

