Mike Pence will be commencement speaker at Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Vice President Mike Pence will be the keynote commencement speaker at Liberty University this spring.

The commencement will take place on Saturday, May 11.

Pence made the announcement himself to Liberty students on Friday morning via a video conference from Washington, D.C., to the university’s Vines Center, which was serving as a satellite location for the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Pence was last at Liberty in 2016 and addressed the student body at Convocation, while he was still the vice presidential candidate for the 2016 presidential election.

