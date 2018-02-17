Missing 13-year-old boy in Campbell County found safe

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - The Campbell County Sheriff's Office found missing 13-year-old Trevor Chatlos Friday night and he is safe.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Trevor Chatlos was last seen at 7:15 p.m. Friday at the Wards Road Walmart.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Trevor is asked to immediately call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574

