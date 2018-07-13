Lynchburg

Missing 14-year-old Campbell County girl found safe

By Heather Butterworth - Digital Content Producer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - The Campbell County Sheriff's Office says Courtney Carter has been found and she is safe.

Campbell County deputies are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl. 

Courtney Shannon Carter has been missing since 9 p.m. Wednesday. 

Courtney is 5'5" tall, 138 lbs., blue eyes, blonde hair, with her right nostril pierced with a hoop. She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black tie-dyed shirt. She was last seen in a Black BMW. She may be headed to or in the Pulaski area.

If anyone has seen Courtney or knows where she is, please call police. 
 

