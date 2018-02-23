Missing Campbell County 76-year-old man found safe

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Louis Quivers was found safe on Thursday night, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man.

Louis Quivers, 76, was last seen at 11 a.m. Wednesday on Timberlake Road, near the Waterlick Plaza area, in Campbell County.

He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a red sweatsuit, a black leather hat, a black back brace (over his sweatshirt jacket) and red Nike shoes.

He may be experiencing memory issues or may appear confused.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.



