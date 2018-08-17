Missing Tennessee woman believed to be living in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Police are searching for a missing woman who they say is living in Amherst County.

According to the authorities, the woman's family has not heard from Elizabeth Hunt, of Maryville, Tennessee, since August 10.

Hunt is described as a white female with brown hair with a tattoo on her left shoulder. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 180 pounds.

Hunt may be driving a white 2006 Infinity four-door with Tennessee plates.

There is no foul play suspected at this time.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.