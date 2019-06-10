More bicycle lanes coming to Rivermont Avenue in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Orange cones with “No Parking” labels are sure to get a driver's attention on Rivermont Avenue in Lynchburg. That’s because the city will be drawing lines for bicycle lanes this week.



“The biking community, the cycling community, are elated that they’re finally doing this. They kind of teased us with it for the last couple of years,” David Simms, cyclist, said.

Simms shares a lane with cars at least three days a week.



“It's busy sometimes. As long as you’re here during the middle of the day it’s not too bad. I always try to make sure I’m off the road by the time school traffic lets out,” Simms said.



Officials with the Central Virginia Planning Commission say it’s a project they started at least two years ago-- and they want to finish it.



The bicycle lane expansion will begin at the intersection of Bedford and Rivermont avenues, and extend all the way down to VES Road.



“Again you will not see a bicycle length of that road because sometimes the road narrows,” Kelly Hitchcock, planning and development director, said.



Once it’s finished, city leaders say the bicycle lane will be a little more than a quarter-mile.



“You provide a visual cue and reminder to folks to expect bicycles. You provide a safe location where bicyclists have a place to ride,” Hitchcock said.



And it reminds drivers to slow down.



“Thank you to the public works department for looking out for cycling safety. We really appreciate it,” Simms said.

RIDE Solutions is also making it rewarding to ride your bike. Download their free app to log your trips from now through June 14 for a chance to win downtown rewards. Go to ridesolutions.org to learn more.

