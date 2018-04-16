More than 15,000 without power after severe weather hits region

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Thousands are without power after severe weather and tornado warnings moved through the region Sunday.
Here are the latest outage numbers from AEP:
Lynchburg - 12,453 customers
Campbell County - 2,114 customers
Amherst County - 1,616 customers
Floyd County - 1,347 customers
Nelson County - 392 customers
Bedford County - 367 customers
Henry County - 286 customers
Carroll County - 217 customers
Roanoke County - 191 customers
Patrick County - 118 customers
Grayson County - 109 customers
Franklin County - 103 customers
Montgomery County - 58 customers
Giles County - 53 customers
Pulaski County - 47 customers
Roanoke City - 45 customers
Wythe County - 8 customers
Pittsylvania County - 6 customers
Galax - Fewer than 5 customers
Botetourt County - 5 customers
