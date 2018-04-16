More than 15,000 without power after severe weather hits region

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Thousands are without power after severe weather and tornado warnings moved through the region Sunday.

Here are the latest outage numbers from AEP:

Lynchburg - 12,453 customers

Campbell County - 2,114 customers

Amherst County - 1,616 customers

Floyd County - 1,347 customers

Nelson County - 392 customers

Bedford County - 367 customers

Henry County - 286 customers

Carroll County - 217 customers

Roanoke County - 191 customers

Patrick County - 118 customers

Grayson County - 109 customers

Franklin County - 103 customers

Montgomery County - 58 customers

Giles County - 53 customers

Pulaski County - 47 customers

Roanoke City - 45 customers

Wythe County - 8 customers

Pittsylvania County - 6 customers

Galax - Fewer than 5 customers

Botetourt County - 5 customers

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.