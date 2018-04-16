More than 19,000 without power after severe weather hits region

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Thousands are without power after severe weather and tornado warnings moved through the region Sunday.

In addition to these numbers, Dominion Energy is reporting that 1,015 of its customers have lost power in Pittsylvania County.

Here are the latest outage numbers from AEP:

Amherst County - 1,689 customers

Bedford County - 248 customers

Botetourt County - 8 customers

Campbell County - 2,177 customers

Carroll County - 182 customers

Floyd County - 27 customers

Franklin County - 204 customers

Galax - Fewer than 5 customers

Grayson County - 165 customers

Henry County - 243 customers

Lynchburg - 12,001 customers

Montgomery County - 83 customers

Nelson County - 398 customers

Patrick County - 136 customers

Pittsylvania County - Fewer than 5 customers

Pulaski County - 6 customers

Roanoke City - 28 customers

Roanoke County - 187 customers

Wythe County - 46 customers

