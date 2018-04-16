More than 19,000 without power after severe weather hits region

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Thousands are without power after severe weather and tornado warnings moved through the region Sunday.
In addition to these numbers, Dominion Energy is reporting that 1,015 of its customers have lost power in Pittsylvania County.
Here are the latest outage numbers from AEP:
Amherst County - 1,689 customers
Bedford County - 248 customers
Botetourt County - 8 customers
Campbell County - 2,177 customers
Carroll County - 182 customers
Floyd County - 27 customers
Franklin County - 204 customers
Galax - Fewer than 5 customers
Grayson County - 165 customers
Henry County - 243 customers
Lynchburg - 12,001 customers
Montgomery County - 83 customers
Nelson County - 398 customers
Patrick County - 136 customers
Pittsylvania County - Fewer than 5 customers
Pulaski County - 6 customers
Roanoke City - 28 customers
Roanoke County - 187 customers
Wythe County - 46 customers
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.