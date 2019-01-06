Mother facing charges after one child accidentally shoots another

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police say a mother is facing child neglect and access to firearm charges after one of her children accidentally shot another.

She has been identified as 29-year-old Megan Little.

According to officers, they responded to a report of a child shot Saturday around 2 p.m,in the 100 block of Watergate Drive.

There, they found a 6-year-old with a single gunshot wound.

After investigation, they say a 4-year-old in the house found a pistol and accidentally fired it, hitting the 6-year-old.

Police added that a man, Anthony May, was arrested for marijuana possession during this investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.