Mother of missing Appomattox woman makes desperate plea to help find her daughter

APPOMATTOX, Va. - The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office believes Lisa Henderson is in extreme danger after her car was found in Lynchburg over the weekend.

"Where is she? Why was her car put there and she's not in it? Where's her phone? You know... why didn't she get to work?" asked Sandra Henderson, Lisa's mother.

Those are questions Sandra Henderson wants to know after she reported Lisa missing on Friday night.

"I was calling her again, and I was texting her a couple times. That night I felt like it was really serious. Nobody seen her and that's when I knew something was wrong and he was missing," Henderson said.

The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office says Henderson was last seen on Thursday, April 5.

Henderson told 10 News her daughter went to her boyfriend's house on Stage Road Thursday night and was supposed to hang out with a friend afterwards, but never made it there, and she didn't go to work on Friday morning.

"That's not like her. She loved her phone. She loved that job. She definitely would not, not go to work," Henderson said.

Sunday morning, Lynchburg police found Henderson's 2005 Chevrolet Impala near the Sunshine Market and Deli on Campbell Avenue, according to her family.

The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office say because the car was found in the city of Lynchburg and her last known whereabouts were in Campbell County, they believe she's in extreme danger.

"We want her home. I'm scared for her. We got your brothers looking for you, we got your nephews, we got your cousins. we got everybody looking for you. People looking for you 'Yanna.' Come home we're not giving up. We not," Henderson said.

The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office tells 10 News the investigation is now a multi-jurisdiction investigation.

If you know any information that can help police you're asked to call their tipline number 434- 352-3995 or Sheriff's Office at 434-352-8241.



