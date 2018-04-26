Mother of woman accused of killing two-month-old says daughter needs help

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. - Two-month-old Kolton Collier's life was cut short on March 6. Charged in his death, his own mother Maegen Collier.

Fighting her tears, Teresa Wood, Maegan Collier's mother, said, "It's real hard because, not only did we lose Kolton, but I'm losing my daughter, too."

The Amherst County family is now torn apart.

"I never personally got to meet him. The first time meeting him was in the casket. But as an aunt he still meant the world to me," said Ellan Wood, Maegan Collier's sister.

"It's all kinds of rumors going around. Just different people saying different things. You don't know what to believe. And then there's things that are possibly true that you don't want to believe happened. Like I said, all that will come out in the wash," Teresa Wood said.

According to court documents, Maegan Collier is charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felony child endangerment. She's also charged with abusing her other son, a 1-year-old. Wood said in the past, the family had custody of her daughter's first born because they believe she had a drug problem and was in and out of homes.

"Our goal was to get Eastyn back with her. I told her, 'If you just get away from the stuff that's pulling you down, get a job, get your own place, you won't have any issues getting him (Eastyn) back,'" Teresa Wood said.

Wood said the 23-year-old reached that goal and made a positive turn around. But last month, she doesn't know what changed.

"Kolton was healthy the last time I seen him. He was healthy. He was eating. He was perfect. What happened the last three weeks he was alive, nobody knows what was going on because she it's like she annihilated herself and the children from both sets of grandparents," Wood said.

The grandmother of six said it's going to be hard for her family to move on from this.

"I just want justice for Kolton. And Maegan needs help, (to) get the help she needs," Wood said.

10 News reached out to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke, which said it could not determine how or why the child died.

