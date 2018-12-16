Motorcyclist being treated for life-threatening injuries after head-on crash

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating the cause of a two-vehicle crash in Amherst County.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday. Police said an eastbound passenger vehicle crossed the center line and struck a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction head-on.

The motorcyclist has been transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.