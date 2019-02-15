MS-13 member sentenced to 55 years after murder of Lynchburg teen

LYNCHBURG, Va. - An MS-13 gang member has been sentenced to 55 years after the brutal murder of a Lynchburg teen.

Victor Rodas was found guilty in October of first-degree murder, abduction and gang participation.

The jury handed down a sentence of 35 years for murder, 10 years for abduction and 10 years for gang participation.

According to Rodas' attorney, they will note an appeal.

Rodas is one of five men charged in Wood's murder.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said that Rodas told investigators that he and others staged a drug deal, for marijuana, to get Wood to the location where he was killed.

Prosecutors said Rodas was the driver of the vehicle the night Wood was lured from his home, attacked and killed.

