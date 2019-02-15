MS-13 member to be sentenced in Raymond Wood murder

BEDFORD, Va. - One of the men charged in the death of Lynchburg teen Raymond Wood will be sentenced Friday.

Victor Rodas was found guilty in October of first-degree murder, abduction, and gang participation. He is a member of the MS-13.

Rodas is one of five men charged in Wood's murder.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said that Rodas told investigators that he and others staged a drug deal - for marijuana - to get Wood to the location where he was killed.

Prosecutors say Rodas was the driver of the vehicle the night Wood was lured from his home, attacked, and killed.

The jury has recommended a sentence of 55 years.

