Multiple road closures in Lynchburg as crews work to clean up downed trees and power lines

LYNCHBURG - Lynchburg Public Works crews continue to work to clean up storm debris. According to a statement Saturday morning, there are several road closures drivers need to know about.

The following roads are closed due to down trees and power lines:



Belvedere Street

Fieldale Road (4600 Block)

Lexington Drive between Fieldale Road and Dogwood Lane

Oak Lane

Sunset Drive

Wakefield Road

Woodcrest Drive



As soon as APCO/Verizon/Comcast deems it safe for citizens and workers, Public Works crews will move forward with cleanup efforts on those streets.



