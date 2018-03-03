Multiple road closures in Lynchburg as crews work to clean up downed trees and power lines

LYNCHBURG - Lynchburg Public Works crews continue to work to clean up storm debris. According to a statement Saturday morning, there are several road closures drivers need to know about.
The following roads are closed due to down trees and power lines:
- Belvedere Street
- Fieldale Road (4600 Block)
- Lexington Drive between Fieldale Road and Dogwood Lane
- Oak Lane
- Sunset Drive
- Wakefield Road
- Woodcrest Drive
As soon as APCO/Verizon/Comcast deems it safe for citizens and workers, Public Works crews will move forward with cleanup efforts on those streets.
