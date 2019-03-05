Murder charge dropped as prosecution looks to make capital murder case against Tony Kidd

Tony Kidd faces charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of murder in connection with the death of 69-year-old Robin L. Chenault.

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A murder charge has been dropped against a man charged in connection with the death of Robin Chenault as the prosecution looks to give itself more time for an even bigger case.

In Campbell County General District Court on Tuesday, the Commonwealth dropped the second-degree murder charge filed against Tony Kidd to look to convict him of capital murder instead. The prosecution consulted with the family before making this decision with the family's approval.

Kidd, 54, is charged with killing 69-year-old Robin L. Chenault last October.

When investigators with the sheriff's office arrived at the home on Lucinda Drive on Oct. 6, 2018, they found Chenault dead. She had been hit in the head and shot in the chest.

Her husband was also shot but survived and testified Tuesday.

Last month, Kidd pleaded guilty to the chase and attempted capital murder charges on police officers that followed what happened on Oct. 6.

He has not yet been sentenced, but he could receive five life terms in prison, according to the prosecution.

On Monday, Kidd was found guilty on domestic charges and sentenced to a maximum of one year in prison.

Kidd is still in jail being held without bond.

