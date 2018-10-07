Neighbor startled after officer-involved shooting incident in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A police chase that ended in gunfire began on Hughes Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Resident David Harder was startled when he walked outside his home, watching it all unfold.

“I saw a tactical unit come through. I saw about three police cars come through, It looked like they were going to raid a house,” Harder said.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, 53-year-old Tony A. Kidd, of Campbell County, pointed a firearm at someone in the neighborhood.

A statewide alert had been issued for his white Ford Expedition because he was a suspect in another shooting.

Once the 911 call came in, police began their pursuit.

Eventually, Kidd crashed in the area of Candlers Mountain Road and Sunny Meade Road, leading to a shootout.

Kidd was seriously injured during the shooting and an officer was hit.

The officer is expected to recover.

It has left neighbors like Harder shaken by what happened.

“It's getting a lot worse than it was. We've had three shootings and a stabbing," Harder said.

It’s not the first time a shooting incident hit close to home.

“There are a lot of elderly people in this neighborhood, and they don't need to be living in this environment,” Harder said.

The Virginia State Police are currently investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.