Neighbors upset about trash piling up in neighborhood

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Drive through Taylor Street in Diamond Hill and you will see big piles of garbage in front of some homes.

"It makes my whole neighborhood look bad," Arnik Taylor, resident, said.

Neighbors tell 10 News people moved out of a home at least two weeks ago and the landlord dumped their belongings on the sidewalk.

"After they left everybody was waiting to see if the city was coming to pick it up. But they didn't," Taylor said.

But that's because the city is playing catchup since the tornado in April. Since then, Lynchburg has collected about 10 million pounds of brush, but this has put them behind. Some neighborhoods are feeling the effects when it comes to bulk pickup.

"We actually have established routes for brush and bulk pickup based on entries into our iPads. Right now what we are doing since we are in the middle of a storm, we are combing all the areas by your garbage days," Gaynelle Hart, public works director, said.

There were several piles found along Taylor Street. Neighbors tell WSLS some piles have been there for at least a month. There was children's clothes, toys and even a toilet in the pile. Neighbors said it's not the people who live on this street who are dumping their garbage here.

"They just keep adding. They just keep coming. I want to say something to them, but I don't," Evelyn Smith, resident, said.

City officials say illegally dumping is a misdemeanor. They ask neighbors to report it and they will investigate it. You can call at 434- 856-CITY (2489).

In the meantime, Friday and Saturday, the city will send crews out to Diamond Hill and begin the cleanup process.

"Stop dumping it. Put it out for the trash man," Smith said.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.