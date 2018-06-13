Neighbors upset over unkept lawn in community

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Who's turn is it to cut the grass? That's the debate in one Hill City neighborhood. Over the years, the front yard of a home on Oxford Street in Lynchburg has grass more than 12 inches high, until someone came by the home and weed whacked it over the weekend.

Neighbors who live nearby say the home has been empty for at least three years and the kept lawn has become an eyesore in their community.

10 News took their concerns to the city and they tell us in the last two years, they've cut the grass five times, and recently placed a violation notice on the door.

"I'd like to see it cut regularly. I don't know if that's possible," said Wayne McFadden, a concerned neighbor.

"We don't have enough resources to drive every street in the city. So we do rely on neighbors to notify us that the property has grown up again. The first notice of violation will suffice through the entire growing season," said Keith Wright, neighborhood services manager.

The city says they still have to wait 10 days before they send a crew out to cut the grass. They also ask neighbors to call them to report high weeds or grass violations. Through city records, 10 News has discovered the owners of the property are no longer alive.

