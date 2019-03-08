New 9-story parking garage coming to Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Liberty University wants to make parking easier for people who come to campus.

The school has plans to build a well-lit nine story parking garage with four elevators.

School leaders say the parking deck is strategically places on the eastside of campus, near 460 intersate, to help connect visitors to the main center of campus.

"We already got the Vine Center, we got business and we got a cluster with a lot of new stuff, a lot of new people coming in on campus. So we decided to select this site. We're putting 2,000 cars there. So this should help with our availablity of premium parking," Dan Deter, vice president of Construction at LU, said.

The school hopes to start construction for the garage this summer and open it by July 2020.

School officials also announced they will build a new school of engineering building, too.

