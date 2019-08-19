New bike path built for pre-K students in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Some Lynchburg pre-K students will be riding their tricycles on a new path this year.

Thanks to a Lynchburg Education Foundation grant, local volunteers and companies are donating time and equipment to pave a new bicycle path at Hutcherson Early Learning Center.

School leaders said the children are currently riding in a small parking lot.

Volunteers started paving the 400-foot bike path this weekend.

School leaders say this will help the kids build essential skills.

"Making choices and sharing things with others. And those are the skills that help them be successful in school later. So it might just look like a lot of fun play, but it's building these essential skills that help them be really successful in school," Jane Ruehl, school counselor, said.

School officials hope to have the bike path finished in a few weeks.

