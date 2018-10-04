New changes for Angel Tree registration in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va - It's that time of the year again-- Lynchburg Salvation Army's Angel Tree sign up but there are changes. There are no more walk-ins for registration. You must sign up for an appointment online. If you don't have access to a computer, Salvation Army employees will help you.

Also, for the first time, the organization is accepting teenagers. Before this parents could only register children up to 12 years old. The age cap has now extended to 18, as long as the child is still in school.

"They're also a group that nobody else in this community seems to serve for Christmas. So I thought we as the Salvation Army should be able to pick up the slack with that. With what I've experienced in this community, they're so giving and so gracious; I'm sure they're going to come alongside us and help provide," Capt. Sheri Jones said.

Registration will continue throughout October, but the organization want people to sign up early because they won't be adding extra times.

