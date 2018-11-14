New changes to come to Lynchburg downtown streets in 20 years

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg will see new changes in the next 20 years.

After a year in the making, city leaders approved the Downtown 2040 Plan.

New changes could come to Church and Main streets, changing from one-way roads to two-way streets.

To make this work the city says there will have to be loading zones for businesses nearby.

Next month the city plans on speaking with local business owners and the public.

“Nothing’s going to happen overnight. Again a large portion of what happens is depending on funding and two-way traffic is definitely contingent upon the effective use loading zones,” Tom Martin, city planner, said.

To read the Downtown 2040 Plan and see what other changes will happen in downtown Lynchburg, click this link: http://lynchburg.granicus.com/MetaViewer.php?view_id=4&event_id=429&meta_id=37584.



