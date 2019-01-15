New design underway for College Drive sidewalk in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Parts of Lynchburg are still feeling the effects of last year’s record-setting rainfall.

Driving along College Drive and Breckenbridge Street near the University of Lynchburg you may have noticed barricades blocking the road for months now.

Many have taken to social media asking why is it taking so long? We took your questions to public works.

The office tells us the retaining wall that held the sidewalk up collapsed after heavy rain in August.

The area was just surveyed and a new design is being created.

“We are putting in a culvert, which will mean you going to see a grassy corner most likely right there. So it will probably actually look better,” said Gaynelle Hart with the Public Works Department.

Construction is set to start in the summer.

