New equipment at Liberty University makes training cheaper for its students, trainees.

LYNCHBURG, Va. - New equipment at Liberty University is making training cheaper for its students and trainees.

The School of Aeronautics has new simulators to help students fly in the air when given difficult maneuvers and emergency procedures.

While flying, the student and teacher can pause the simulation session and talk about mistakes.

School officials said the simulator is running on the same software in the actual aircraft.

"The simulator is a wonderful step of that. I don't think I would've been as confident as a pilot and as a flight instructor, if I didn't have this incorporated into my training," Johnny Disanza, LU student, said.

"We're able to give them all sorts of different failures over and over again. So that way, we can train to be efficient and safe," Kevin Martin, associate director of flight training and simulator manager for LU, said.

School leaders said while there's still a pilot shortage nationally, Liberty has seen an increase of students enrolling in its program in the last 10 years.

