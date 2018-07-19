New field opens in Peaks View Park

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Some Hill City sports teams will get the chance to play on a first-of-its-kind field. The multipurpose field at Peaks View Park will officially open for the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Thursday was spent putting final touches on the field. The 114-meter-long field can be used for adult rugby, youth football and soccer. The city says the field has been under construction for three months. It cost a little over $200,000.

“The reason this it fits so well with Rugby, the width and the length are wider and longer than the typical football field. So we do not have official field in Lynchburg, other than this one, that will accommodate with rugby,” David Owen, project manager, said.

The Commonwealth's adult rugby game will kick off at 9:30 Saturday morning.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.