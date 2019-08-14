New incoming Liberty University students move in

LYNCHBURG, Va. - On Wednesday some parents and new students say they weren't expecting the kind of welcome they received from upperclassmen at Liberty University, but were glad to experience it.

Students started checking into their dorms Wednesday morning. University officials said they're expecting 4,472 new and transfer students living on campus this year.

That number will take the school's total headcount to more than 14,700.

10 News spoke with transfer student Rachel Davenport, from Virginia Beach.

She loved the welcoming cheers and her parents appreciated the many hands it took get their cars unloaded and belongings up to their daughter's room.

"It was super cool having everybody be so excited for me and other transfers and new (students) come in," Davenport said.

"I think that they unloaded two vehicles in less than a minute in a half. It was pretty amazing. It was completely unexpected. It was neat," Suzanne and Ron Davenport said.

Liberty will continue to welcome the next wave of students throughout the rest of the week.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.