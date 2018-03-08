New Lynchburg police headquarters approved

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Police Department is closer to getting a new home. The Greater Lynchburg Transportation Co. is giving its old building to the city so it can be renovated into the department's new headquarters.

City leaders say they'll likely tear down the Kemper Street property and use bonds to pay for the project.

Last year the City Council budgeted $35 to $40 million to cover renovation costs. Local leaders hope people in the area can also use the space.

“Perhaps a community gymnasium, that could be on the same site. We don't know exactly what that looks like. That's on the wish list. We believe this will be a game-changer for that neighborhood and that part of the midtown corridor,” Bonnie Svrcek, city manager, said.

No word on when planning will begin, but the deed will be signed at the end of the month.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.