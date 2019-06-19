New principal for Lynchburg's Dunbar Middle School approved

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg middle school will soon have a new principal.

Dani Rule has been approved by Lynchburg City School Board as the principal for Dunbar Middle School of Innovation.

Rule comes from the Dearington Elementary School for Innovation, where he was principal since 2013. He's also served as the elementary principal PLS coordinator since 2016.

According to city school officials, Rule holds a Bachelor of Science with specialization in elementary education with licensure from Liberty University and a Master of Education with a specialization in educational leadership with admin and supervision licensure from Lynchburg College.

Rule is also reportedly on track to earn his doctorate of education in leadership studies from Lynchburg College in May 2020.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.