New tech company calls Lynchburg home, bringing 139 jobs with it

LYNCHBURG, Va. - CloudFit Software a new tech company has come to the Hill City, thanks to Pittsylvania County native and cloud pioneer Carroll Moon.

The 1-year-old company's customer base include; Fortune 500 companies and federal customers of the Department of Defense.

"The cloud that everyone is talking about is the enterprise cloud where companies are moving things from their data centers into Microsoft data centers and Microsoft's competitors data centers," Moon, chief technical officer, said.

The company has already hired 90 people and hopes to bring 139 more people on board in the next three years.

"It's more than about just technology. It's about helping people. And that's what the talent factory we have is about and you'll hear more about that as we go along, of trying to provide jobs to high school students and college students and career changers," Moon said.

CloudFit is expected to bring in a $69 million economic impact.

"Including everything from the building to the employees to the services that the employees are going to need: retail services, real estate, and so much more," Megan Lucas, the CEO of the Lynchburg Business Alliance, said.

CloudFit will move into the historic Carter Glass Building on Church Street, which has been sitting empty for 12 years.

Construction inside should be finished by mid-2020.

The company says it's hiring, so go to https://www.cloudfitsoftware.com/careers/ to apply.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.