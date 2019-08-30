New townhouses,, apartments coming to Campbell County

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Four years from now, there will be a new subdivison on English Tavern Road in Campbell County.

Local developers are looking to build 143 townhouses, and 232 apartments in the area.

The first phase has been approved by county officials. Construction will start soon.

County leaders recommended this week to the board of supervisors to approve the second phase, which includes the apartments.

The developer tells 10 News the property, near Wards Road, will also include pools and a dog park.

"Our location will also bring in Liberty students. The townhouses are for sale and the apartments are for rent. We'll have some family units also. So it will be a mix," Gordon Cudd, developer, said.

The board of supervisors will vote on phase two in October.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.