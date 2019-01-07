Lynchburg

Newly elected Virginia Rep. Riggleman to donate paycheck during government shutdown

Riggleman represents Virginia's 5th Congressional District

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

WASHINGTON - Freshman Congressman Denver Riggleman will not take a paycheck during this partial government shutdown.

Riggleman, a Republican who represents Virginia's 5th Congressional District, announced his decision on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Riggleman will instead donate his check to the Drakes Branch Volunteer Fire Department

