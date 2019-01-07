Newly elected Virginia Rep. Riggleman to donate paycheck during government shutdown

WASHINGTON - Freshman Congressman Denver Riggleman will not take a paycheck during this partial government shutdown.

Riggleman, a Republican who represents Virginia's 5th Congressional District, announced his decision on Twitter Monday afternoon.

During the #GovernmentShutdown I will not take a paycheck. Instead, I will donate my check to Drakes Branch Volunteer Fire Department in Charlotte Co. They were recently devastated by Hurricane Michael. Their community came together after an awful tragedy. We can learn from them. — Congressman Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) January 7, 2019

Riggleman will instead donate his check to the Drakes Branch Volunteer Fire Department

