Neighbors want to see more patrol officers in Lynchburg neighborhood after fatal shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg Native Rodney Mosley has lived in the Diamond Hill area for nine months, not too far from 18th Street where a woman was shot in the head and 33-year-old Andra Watson was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

"We need more policeman patrol around through this area. It's definitely dangerous around through here," Mosley said.

On Taylor Street, a block away from where Watson died, 18-year-old Jordan Keyes was also gunned down in front of his home in January. And on the same street, a five-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet in November last year.

"All this violence that's going on around here, it's crazy. Because I never myself had any problems with anyone. But I'm always hearing about somebody getting shot or somebody getting just in this specific neighborhood," Mosley said.

Lynchburg police say they are using intelligence-led policing to constantly evaluate where to most effectively send their resources and the Diamond Hill neighborhood is definitely one of their current priorities.

​"I feel frustrated because somebody knows something," Mosley said.

10 News reached out to Lynchburg police and they told us:

"We are still actively working on those cases as well. While there is no specific, additional information to pass on, we are working hard to solve these cases. We are asking for the public's help. Any information they can share, no matter how little or seemingly trivial, is valuable to us. For anyone that may be scared or apprehensive to reach out the police, they can contact CrimeStoppers and remain completely anonymous.

"The LPD values the strong partnership we have built together with the community and hope that the residents of Lynchburg work closely with us to solve these cases."

If you have any information that can help police solve this homicide or any other homicide you can contact Detective D. Dubie at (434) 455-6102. You may also leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers. Call 1-888-798-5900 or visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.