No arrests yet in Lynchburg shooting that sent man to hospital

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Around 11:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report that there was a man with a possible gunshot wound lying on the ground. When they arrived at the area of 14th Street and Monroe Street, no one was there. Officers searched the area but had no luck.

Shortly afterward, the Lynchburg General Hospital reported that a man with one gunshot wound had arrived at the emergency room. The injury does not appear to be life-threatening, according to the police department.

Police have not made any arrests. You're asked to call police if you have any information.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.