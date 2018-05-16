Lynchburg police: No foul play suspected after man found dead at bus stop

LYNCHBURG, Va. - UPDATE

Lynchburg police have identified the man found dead at a bus stop Wednesday morning.

Wayne Elwin Mosby was 59.

At 6:48 a.m., officers received a report of an unconscious man along Langhorne Road. When they arrived, Mosby was already dead.

Police say that, at this point in the investigation, it appears that his death was the result of natural causes. No foul play is suspected.

ORIGINAL STORY

A death investigation is underway in Lynchburg on Wednesday morning.

A body was found at a bus stop in the 2200 block of Langhorne Road.

There's no word yet on whether this death is considered suspicious.

Police are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

