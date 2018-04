AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - The National Weather Service has upgraded the EF-scale rating for the tornado that hit Amherst County and the Lynchburg area.

Based on additional analysis, the NWS increased the maximum winds in the Elon community from 130 mph to 150 mph, which puts Sunday's tornado in the EF3 category.

The tornado had a 20.4-mile long path.

The tornado is in the mid-range of the EF3 scale. Previously, NWS had declared it an EF2.

