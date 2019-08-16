Old Seven Hills School turns into luxury apartments, tenants moving in this fall

LYNCHBURG, Va. - From the outside it may look like there's still a lot of work to be done.

But once you step inside the progress is obvious.

Elizabeth Baxter, represents the owners of Willoughby Properties the company that's flipping the old

Seven Hills School on Rivermont Avenue into luxury apartments.

"In the beginning there was a lot of controversy," Baxter said.

A year ago, the group was met with backlash. Neighbors who live nearby were against the project.

"We're not trying to take away anything from the physical aspect. We're just trying to revitalize, bring this building back to life," Baxter said.

Contractors have transformed decades old classrooms into a modern living space.

"We took out the wall which would be the old classroom in the hallway. We enlarge the room, maximize the square footage and all of that is being mindful for the resident," Baxter said.

Still keeping its historic architectural designs, 2001 Rivermont apartments will include 20 units that range from one to two bedrooms with 1.5 or 2 full bathrooms.

"We're just taking our time. It deserves to have more attention given to it,"Baxter said.

Baxter said people should move in Oct. 1. Before that, the group will hold an open house for neighbors.

"I am always amazed at the amount of residents within this community that have stopped by. They're interested in wanting to go look. We want them to come and see what we're doing here," Baxter said.

10 News tried speaking with the community members who were against the project. They didn't want to do an on camera interview, but say they'll come to the open house and hope the tenants will be good neighbors.

