One arrested in Lynchburg police Click-It-or Ticket campaign

LYNCHBURG, Va. - If you were held up in traffic on the Monacan bridge near Lynchburg Thursday afternoon, you were probably a part of the Click-It or Ticket campaign.

Lynchburg police launched the national campaign Thursday to remind drivers to wear their seat belts.

For a few hours, several Central Virginia agencies, including state police, stopped drivers one by one, to also give out tickets for violations.

“We just want people to be educated. We want people to be safe. We’ve been to too many fatalities on the road that could’ve been prevented if they were just wearing their seat belt,” Sgt. Josh Collins said.

LPD said, approximately 1,000 vehicles came through the checkpoint, 15 tickets were issued, one arrest made for a wanted subject, and 2 child seat inspections.



