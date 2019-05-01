One dead after passenger train hits car in Appomattox

APPOMATTOX, Va. - One person is dead after a car crossing train tracks in downtown Appomattox was hit by an oncoming train Wednesday morning, according to state police.

The car crossed the tracks on Route 727 and was hit by a Norfolk-Southern passenger train.

Police say the driver of the car died at the scene.

No one on the train was injured. The train has already continued on its way, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

State police is still in the process of notifying next of kin.

