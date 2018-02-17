One injured after car hits man in Lynchburg, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A man is in stable condition after a car hit him on a Lynchburg road Friday night, according to police.

The Lynchburg Police Department said 56-year-old Juan Rivas was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries from the crash.

Police said 71-year-old Carlos Gorostiaga, of Lynchburg, was driving a Honda CR-V traveling east in the 3000 block of Old Forest Road Friday just after 7 p.m.

Police said witnesses explained that Rivas entered the road and then the car hit him.

Police are investigating. There are no charges at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer A. M. Lucy at 434-455-6047 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

