One man dies after 2-vehicle crash on Route 29 Bypass in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Amherst County that occurred at 4:56 p.m. on the Route 29 Bypass near the Route 210 on-ramp.

A Suzuki motorcycle was traveling north on Route 29 Bypass. According to witnesses, as the motorcycle was attempting to merge into the left lane, it rear-ended a tractor-trailer traveling ahead of it in the right, northbound lane.

The adult, male motorcyclist died at the scene. State police are still trying to located and notify the next of kin.

