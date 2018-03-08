Woman charged after car crashes into Lynchburg home

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Police have charged a 50-year-old woman after a car crashed into a Lynchburg home on Thursday.

Patricia Tinsley, of Lynchburg, faces one charge of improper/unsafe lane change in connection with the crash.

Police say two cars were involved in the crash on Rivermont Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital after the crash, according to police.

Investigators at the scene were working to determine whether people can go in the home.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

