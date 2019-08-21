One seriously hurt after motorcycle vs. car crash in Campbell County

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - One person is seriously injured after a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV Wednesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say officers responded to a crash at 8:26 a.m. when a motorcycle and a Toyota Highlander collided in the eastbound lanes of Rt. 460 near Turkey Foot Road.

One person was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, and the crash is under investigation, according to state police.

