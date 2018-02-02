Organizations hosting open house for 16-week vocational class

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The construction trade is one of the fastest-growing industries in Central Virginia. And on Monday, people who live in the area will have a chance to see what it has to offer.

Region Workforce 2000 and Victory Vocational Institute in Lynchburg will host an open house for those interested in taking a 16-week evening course. Instructors say students who sign up will learn about basic tool knowledge, personal protective gear and job safety.

Students will be given exams and are expected to pass with a 70 or above. Upon completing the class, they will then be eligible to take training classes at Virginia Technical Institute in Alta Vista, where they can learn the trade of their choice, like HVAC, welding, electrical or plumbing.

"They are jobs that a person can have that can support a family, which is what we want to lead them to. They're well above minimum wage, put it like that. So these are good jobs, good career-type jobs," Daryl Conner, certified core instructor, said.

The open house will be on Monday from 4- p.m. at Victory Vocational Institute, at 1220 Rivermont Ave.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.