Convergys' new location bringing up to 400 new jobs to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Convergys Corporation announced Monday that it will be opening and hiring at its new location in Lynchburg.

The new location will create up to 400 new jobs when it's fully operational. The new positions will include customer service representatives as well as positions in operations management and support staff.

Convergys is a global leader in customer management with over 150 locations around the world, delivering customer experiences in 58 languages and 33 countries.

Convergys will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2840 Linkhorne Drive. Applications can be found on Convergys' career website before the job fair.









