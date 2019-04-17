Over 500 pieces of mail stolen in Amherst County, duo faces 196 total charges

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Two people face a combined 196 charges for mail theft in Amherst County, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office.

Starting in December, the Sheriff's Office began receiving complaints from residents, primarily in the Monroe and Elon areas, of mail missing from their mailboxes and checks that had been fraudulently cashed in surrounding counties.

As a result of these complaints, and in conjunction with investigations that were already in progress, investigators recovered more than 500 pieces of stolen mail from 145 different residences in the county.

Last Friday, a total of 196 warrants were issued for Charles Branham Jr. and Lauren Branham for larceny of mail.

Those warrants were served on Tuesday at The Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg.

