Parts of Lynchburg experience severe flash flooding

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Severe storms moving through Lynchburg Thursday night caused severe flooding in parts of the region.

Water was as high as the wheel wells of cars on Graves Mill Rd., creating dangerous conditions.

Flooding has been reported on both Timberlake and Graves Mill roads

Numerous reports of flooded roads in Campbell County. Avoid travel if at all possible and do not drive into floodwaters if you must travel. The conditions are hazardous in some areas. — VDOT Lynchburg (@VaDOTLynchburg) August 2, 2018

Parts of the area saw three to five inches of rain in a three hour span, resulting in flooded roadways and reports of a swift water rescue on Rte. 460 near the Campbell County line.

More heavy rain is expected to impact parts of the Roanoke Valley and New River Valley late Thursday night into early Friday morning. StormTeam 10 says that a Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Friday evening, as rounds of scattered showers and storms linger through Friday afternoon and evening.

