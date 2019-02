CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - A pedestrian had to be flown to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck on Route 29.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. Thursday close to Route 696 in Campbell County.

According to state police, a 1994 Chevrolet S-10 was headed south on Route 29 when it hit a pedestrian crossing the road.

There's no word yet on how badly the person was hurt.

The crash is under investigation and so far, no charges have been announced.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.