Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by a car near E.C. Glass High School

Image of the 2600 block of Langhorne Road, captured May 2018 (Credit: Google)

LYNCHBURG, Va. - UPDATE

A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car Monday afternoon, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Langhorne Road across from E.C. Glass High School.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 49-year-old woman who was responsive but had serious injuries.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to police.

Officers say the driver was not hurt as a part of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, but authorities say that charges are not expected at this time.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6047.

ORIGINAL STORY

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after being hit by a car.

The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Langhorne Road, across from E.C. Glass High School, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene, police said.

Police did not provide any identifying detail of the victim's identity or condition.

